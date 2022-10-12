Police have launched an appeal for help to find a teenage girl from Bournemouth who's been missing for three days.

Kiara Millward, 14, was last seen at an address in the Southbourne area at around 8.20pm on Sunday 9 October 2022.

Police say they are now becoming concerned, and believe she may have travelled to the New Milton area.

Kiara is described as white, five feet five inches tall and of slim build with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black or grey hooded top with jogging bottoms and pink, black and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Inspector Craig Tatton, of Dorset Police, said: “Kiara has not been seen for some time now and we are becoming concerned for her welfare.

“From our enquiries we believed she may have travelled to the New Milton area in Hampshire since she was last seen.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding Kiara’s whereabouts, or who sees a teenage girl matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct appeal to Kiara if you see this – please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are, we all just want to make sure you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Kiara's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220164967.