Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

Firefighters were called to a horsebox which was fully engulfed in flames in Lyndhurst.

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A337 shortly after 6am on Wednesday morning.

The driver and the horse were safely away from the vehicle when firefighters from Brockenhurst and Redbridge arrived at the scene.

The empty shell of the horsebox following a fire Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

A specialist water carrier from Eastleigh Fire Station was also in attendance as firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels to stop the fire which destroyed the horsebox.

The road was made safe and cleaned of oil which had leaked from the vehicle.