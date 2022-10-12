Search to find somebody special to turn on Chichester's Christmas lights

The search is on to find somebody special to turn on the Christmas lights in Chichester this year.

Chichester BID is inviting people to nominate someone from the community who has ' lit up their lives' in the past year.

The winner could be a family member, friend, neighbour, NHS worker, teacher or community champion who has made a difference in the last year and deserves recognition.

The winner will be switching on the lights in the city centre on Saturday 26 November at 5pm.

It follows last year's ‘Light-Up Chichester’ Competition, won by 12-year-old Gabrielle Spandley from Tangmere.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, said: “We want our “Light Up Chichester” local hero competition to become a Chichester Christmas tradition.

"There are so many incredible people in our local community doing so much good. This competition gives people a chance to reflect and say thank you. I can’t wait to read this year’s entries and to see another local superhero turn on the lights to kick-off Christmas in Chichester.”

Nominations can be made on the Chichester BID website until midnight on 31 October 2022.