A suspected drug dealer has been found with bags of drugs - believed to be cocaine, hidden in a Spider-Man sock.

Police stopped the driver of a car that was being driven erratically on Romney Way in Ashford on Wednesday 5 October. The driver was arrested on suspicion of of drug driving.

He was later found to be in possession of a Spider-Man branded sock containing multiple bags of a substance believed to be cocaine, and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police Dog Tilly helped officers carry out a search of the suspect's home, using her keen sense of smell to detect around £3,000 in cash hidden inside another sock beneath a bed.

Officers also seized a samurai sword from the property.

The arrested man, aged 43 from Ashford, was later released from custody pending further enquiries.