Detectives are appealing for two men to come forward who chased a suspect through a Southampton park after two women were sexually assaulted.

The two women were approached by a man they didn't know at around 4:25am on Saturday 8 October on West Marlands Road near the junction with Commercial Road.

He initially asked them for directions before sexually assaulting them. The victims managed to fight off their attacker before he ran off towards Watts Park.

Police say two men who were passing at the time, chased the suspect through the park, and are keen for them to get in contact as part of the investigation.

The offender is described as being Asian, mid 20s, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, stocky build, black hair which was short on the sides and long on the top, whilst also having stubble on his face.

He was seen wearing a black top, blue jeans and carrying a mobile phone.

Detective Constable Rhys McDonnell, said: “Our officers have carried out initial enquiries in the local area to identify the suspect and we are really keen to identify and speak to those two men who chased the man away from the scene.

"They may hold really important information which could aid our ongoing investigation.

“Likewise, we would like to hear from a man who may have witnessed the assault and spoken to the offender immediately after the incident.

“Is this you? If so, we would implore you to come forward and speak with us. It could prove vital in bringing the offender to justice.

“We would like to reassure local residents that there is no perceived risk to the wider community - it is believed that this was an isolated incident.

“Local officers will be conducting routine patrols in the area following the incident.”

Anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220410795. Alternatively you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.