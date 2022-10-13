A buffer zone has been placed around an abortion clinic in Bournemouth in a bid to stop protestors from 'intimidating visitors and staff'.

A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will be in place from today (Thursday 13 October) around the British Pregnancy Advice Service clinic on Ophir Road.

The decision to put the buffer zone in place comes following what Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council say are behaviours which had a 'detrimental impact' in the area.

The buffer zone will be in place Monday to Friday, between 7am and 7pm, to cover the opening times of the clinic.

During these times people will be banned from 'protesting abortion services, handing out leaflets, intimidating visitors to the clinic or its staff, photographing or recording the clinic’s users or holding vigils.'

Anyone who refuses to comply could face a fixed penalty notice of £100 or be liable for conviction at a Magistrates Court.

BCP Councillor Bobbie Dove said: “We became aware of behaviours having a detrimental impact at this location in November 2021.

"Teams from BCP Council, in partnership with Dorset Police, have since worked extremely hard over the past nine months to understand the difficulties and experiences of people either visiting or working at the clinic.

"We tried to find a negotiated position which could be agreed upon by all the parties involved, but this was unsuccessful.

“We then launched a two-month consultation on options for the area and the strength of support for the introduction of a PSPO was clear from the number of responses we received.

"I looked very carefully at all the views received during the consultation and listened closely to the experiences of those living nearby.

“Whilst we acknowledge the right of anyone to conduct a peaceful protest, we had to balance this against the distress caused or likely to be caused, and the detrimental impact of behaviours experienced by those accessing medical services or doing their jobs.

“The conclusion I arrived at is a balanced and proportionate decision that will benefit the clinic’s users, its staff and the residents living on roads that surround the clinic.

"I thank everyone who either took part in the consultation, or wrote to me, for their time and views on this very difficult and sensitive matter.

“I would also like to thank our BCP ASB team for their continued hard work and attention to this over the past nine months”.

Neighbourhood Inspector Joe Wheable, of Bournemouth Police, added: “Dorset Police recognises the rights of people to conduct peaceful protests, however we also recognise that everyone has the right to access medical services without being subject to distress.

“We have been supporting the local authority to utilise the legal powers available to prevent and reduce behaviours which have had or are likely to have a detrimental impact on those in the locality through the securing of a Public Space Protection Order.

“We will continue to work with our local partners and will take appropriate action in response to any reported breaches of the order.”