It's estimated more than 42,000 extra cars will be on Oxfordshire's roads in 2031, which has prompted calls for traffic calming measures.

Data from Oxfordshire Liveable Streets predicts 42,472 extra cars may be on the city's roads over the next nine years, based on research into future housing developments - the same as a 13% rise in car traffic.

The data comes as calls are being made for new measures including traffic filters which would improve bus speeds and make it safer to cycle and walk in the city.

Community groups led by The Coalition for Healthy Streets and Active Travel (CoHSAT) are calling for action.

A consultation from Oxfordshire County Council on proposed new traffic filters closes today.

Laura di Giacomo, a parent whose children attend Saint Ebbe’s CofE Primary School on Whitehouse Road, Oxford, has set up a ‘bike library’ to support other parents and children to get access to free bikes and training to give adults and parents the confidence to take the bike on the school run.

Laura said: “With new homes and new schools coming to the area, we need to help parents to choose the best way to get around. Air pollution is a serious issue on the school run, but people are prepared to make different journeys if you support them.

“Most parents support changes like school streets and traffic filters and we’ve supported dozens of parents and children who might otherwise be too scared to cycle. These changes will make the whole family feel much safer.”

Separate analysis by Oxfordshire Liveable Streets shows that bus speeds in the city are no faster than a horse and cart.

The average bus speeds are around 10mph and have been declining on key routes to and from the city centre, according to Oxfordshire County Council.