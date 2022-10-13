A toddler was left with life-changing injuries after a Doberman bit her in Hampshire.

Police were called to reports of a serious injury after a dog bite incident on Botley Drive, Havant, on Monday 8 August at around 6.35pm.

The girl was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

The dog involved in the incident was seized by police and has now been destroyed.

Lisa Marie Garner, 45, is charged with being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Garner, from Havant, has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday 10 November.