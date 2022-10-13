Firefighters in Oxfordshire will vote whether to go on strike, in a row over pay.

The Oxfordshire Fire Brigades Union (FBU) met yesterday (Wednesday 12 October) and rejected a 5% pay rise offer.

Posting on Twitter, they said: "The Oxfordshire brigade committee met today and were clear the current situation cannot continue and only through standing and fighting together can we achieve a desperately needed pay rise."

The committee rejected the pay rise and moved to a strike ballot.

The group are the latest public sector group to vote over taking industrial action.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed ambulance workers will be balloted for strikes as they say they are angry over a 4% pay rise which they claim represents 'a real-terms pay cut.'

Royal Mail workers are also taking action on different days throughout October and November in an ongoing row over pay and conditions.

Meanwhile members of the Unite Union who work for Arriva Buses took action earlier this week in a dispute with the company over pay.