Five people have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman was spiked in Brighton

The victim was helped by bar staff when she became unwell during a night out in the early hours of Sunday 2 October. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called and the bar helped officers gather evidence at the scene.

Four men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of administering poison/noxious thing with intent and released on conditional bail. A fifth man was later arrested and released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Sharon Rintoul said: “The speed at which we were able to make these arrests is not only testament to the swift work of bar staff and our officers, but a further reminder of the importance of promptly reporting potential spiking incidents.

“If you believe you or somebody you know may have been a victim of spiking, please report it immediately to bar staff, a police officer or call 999, so evidence can be gathered as quickly as possible.”