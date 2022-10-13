A spelling blunder has been spotted on a new A31 sign in Dorset with National Highways apologising to residents.

The sign, near Ringwood, directs motorists towards Poole, Wimborne and Bournemouth in the south west.

However, drivers spotted Wimborne was spelt incorrectly and is written as "Wimbourne".

National Highways project manager, Daniel Kittredge, said: "Whilst the new Advanced Directional Sign was being installed adjacent to the A31, the error was identified as part of the final inspection.

"We have contacted the company that have manufactured the sign to organise replacement sections and this will be installed as soon as possible.

"National Highways is reviewing the approval process to understand how this has happened and we apologise to the residents of Wimborne."