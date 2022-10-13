Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester

A woman from Abingdon is urging more black people to step forward and donate blood, as blood stocks across the country run critically low.

Funme Dasaolu has sickle cell disease which is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background.

She relies on regular transfusions to help her manage her illness.

Funme Dasaolu, said: "Blood essentially is what keeps me well. It's what keeps me out of hospital. It's what enables me to live life or affords me a quality of life that is similar to my peers.

"Blood is essential to life - the heartbeat blood flows around the body. For me it is not just about surviving and being alive.

"Blood allows me the opportunity to thrive, to have a chance to be able to do what I want to do.

"Without the blood transfusion simple things like holding down a job and spending time with friends, spending time with family, I don't think I would have the same quality of life that I do now without the blood."

Kakale Sebogiso, Oxford donor centre manager, added: "We have found that over the years, in the last five years, there has been an increase of sickle cell illness because of the population that has grown and more babies that have been born and therefore they have required the sickle cell treatment."

In previous years, people with sickle cell used to be able to be treated with regular blood transfusions but this is no longer the case as more specific blood is needed.

For the first time ever the NHS has issued an amber alert for blood supplies, blaming staff shortages and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

Management plans are in place to protect blood stocks which means some non-urgent elective surgeries could be postponed to ensure blood is prioritised for patients who need it most.

Blood can only be stored for 35 days so there is a constant demand for donors and the NHS is urging more people to step forward.

Wendy Clark, Interim Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Asking hospitals to limit their use of blood is not a step we take lightly. This is a vital measure to protect patients who need blood the most.

“Patients are our focus. I sincerely apologise to those patients who may see their surgery postponed because of this.

“With the support of hospitals and the measures we are taking to scale up collection capacity, we hope to be able to build stocks back to a more sustainable footing.

“We cannot do this without our amazing donors. If you are O Positive or O Negative in particular, please make an appointment to give blood as soon as you can. If you already have an appointment, please keep it.”

The amber alert will last initially for four weeks which should enable blood stocks to be rebuilt.

Where to donate blood

People looking to donate blood can go to the following places.

John Radcliffe Hospital, Headley Way, Oxford

The Oxford Donor Centre is open six days a week Sunday to Friday, with evening appointments on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For the latest opening hours and to book an appointment call 0300 123 23 23.

Boots The Chemist, The Dolphin Centre, Poole, Dorset

For the latest opening hours and to book an appointment call 0300 123 23 23.

Southampton Blood Donor Centre, Coxford Road

For the latest opening hours and to book an appointment call 0300 123 23 23.