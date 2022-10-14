A child has been taken to hospital with head and leg injuries following a collision with a car in Andover this morning (Friday 14 October).

It happened on London Road at about 8.30am with motorists saying it was near Winton School.

Police and emergency services are currently blocking the road and diverting the traffic, as officers attend to the incident.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called just after 8.30am this morning to a report of a road traffic collision on London Road in Andover.

"This involved a car and a child pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries."

Vigo Road is also gridlocked because of the incident.