Could Penny Mordaunt replace under pressure Prime Minister?

Accused by Labour of pulling a disobliging funny face behind the Prime Minister in the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt’s response was pitch-perfect.

"Let me address the honourable lady's comments about my facial expressions: my resting face is that of a bulldog chewing a wasp, and people should not read too much into that." MPs - from all parties - joined in the laughter.She was speaking at Business Questions - a sort-of mini-PMQs held every Thursday. A perfect chance to show concern about issues raised by MPs, a perfect chance to praise and flatter MPs - and a perfect chance to remind Tory MPs she could be their leader one day.She wowed the party behind the scenes at the Tory conference, especially the younger members - she always does.

She impressed with the way she carried out her ceremonial duties as Lord President of the Council in the days following the late Queen’s death.

And in the few weeks of Liz Truss’ premiership she has managed to appear loyal without ever looking like a fully paid-up member of the Truss fan club. Her party conference intervention in the row over benefits payments - yes, she said, they should go up in line with prices - was another reminder: she could be Conservative leader one day.This week Tory MPs and activists have been asking if that day could come soon - possibly very soon.There is no appetite for another leadership election. So, if Liz Truss goes, is there a "unity candidate" MPs could agree on, as they did with the Folkestone MP Michael Howard when Iain Duncan Smith was toppled?Step forward Penny Mordaunt, say some Tories - maybe in a double act with Rishi Sunak. It’s doubtful he could do the top job so soon after being rejected by the party membership, but could he become Chancellor again? If so, the MP for Portsmouth North could move into Number Ten. Three months after launching her campaign slogan, it really would be PM4PM.

It feels we are a long way from that scenario right now of course. But the trouble Liz Truss is in is unprecedented. And as the last few years have shown, the unexpected in politics can happen - and when it does, events can move at a dizzying speed.