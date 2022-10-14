A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after she was hit with an unknown object while walking her dog in Basingstoke.

The woman was walking along Eastrop Lane, near Goat Lane at around 10:15pm on Wednesday 12 October, when a man approached her from the Eastfield Avenue alleyway.

It's alleged the man hit the woman over the head with an unknown object, and then ran away from the scene.

A 25-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody while police enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "We are keen to hear from any witnesses who saw this incident take place.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?

"Officers believe a number of cars were in the area at the time. Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that may help our investigation?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220415981. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org