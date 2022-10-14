The heartbroken parents of an 10-year-old boy who died after a queue barrier fell on top of him in Reading's former Topshop store have spoken out following the company's sentencing.

Kaden Reddick, 10, died at the former store in The Oracle shopping centre on February 13, 2017 after going to the cinema with his family.

Lisa Mallett and Alexander Reddick have paid tribute to their son following the courts decision to make Topshop and its parent company Arcadia pay hundreds of thousands of pounds for breaching health and safety.

Alexander said: "You probably wouldn't have found a happier little boy, he gave the best hugs you could ever imagine.

"There was nothing better than sitting down on the sofa and the first thing he would do was come up and cuddle right into you and sit and watch a movie over and over again. That was him at his best."

Lisa added: "Every Saturday morning, he would be the first one in the park, it would be half past eight and he'd want to be outside.

"He liked to be outside doing stuff. He liked rollerskating, he liked his bike, anything like climbing."

Following a two-month trial and four days of deliberations by the jury, Arcadia Group and Topshop/Topman were convicted of failing to discharge a health and safety duty.

Manufacturer Realm Projects was found not guilty of the same charge.

Reflecting on the past five years, Alexander said it's been "stressful".

He added: "It's been a long, long haul, different courts, different weeks, different days coming through and having to deal with that for five and a half years is stressful on all families.

"It's an emotional day today, it's finally come to an end for the courts but we still have to live with it for the rest of our lives."

Today Arcadia was fined £650,000 after the company was found guilty in March.

They would have been fined in excess of £1.3 million but because they are in liquidation and any fine would have an impact on what they can pay their creditors, the amount has been greatly reduced.

They were also ordered to pay £530,000 in costs.

Topshop would have been fined £650,000 but it was reduced to £350,000.

The store has also ordered to pay £530,000 costs.

Stoneforce would have been fined £700,000 but this was reduced to a nominal sum of £1000, due to liquidation.

The firm don't have to pay any costs.

Lisa explained: "You've got some sort of justice but the fact is that Kaden hasn't been here.

"He didn't celebrate his 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th even his 16th birthday this year. When we came back to court, we actually sat in court on Kaden's 16th birthday."