A man arrested following a fatal dog attack in Hampshire has been released without charge.

Ian Symes, 34, who was known as 'Wiggy' to friends and family, was pronounced dead at the recreation ground on Hillson Drive in Fareham on August 10.

A 20-year-old man from Fareham was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Police say he will face no further action.

Ian Symes, known as 'Wiggy', died at a recreation ground in Fareham. Credit: Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police and South Central Ambulance Service were alerted to a concern for welfare call at 10:25am.

A dog was secured and removed from the scene. The XL Bully was subsequently destroyed.

Mr Symes’ death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Mr Symes' family have previously described him as a "loved son, brother, uncle and friend".