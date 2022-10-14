More than 20,000 people to take part in Great South Run events in Portsmouth

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme

This weekend more than 20,000 people will take part in Great South Run events in Portsmouth and Southsea.

A two-day festival of running includes mini runs and the famous ten-mile race on Sunday.

For many of those taking part just reaching the start line is an achievement in itself.

Dale Muffett from Hayling Island will complete the race for the first time in a wheelchair.

The 30-year-old last finished the event in 2019 making it round the course in an hour and 22 minutes.

Since then so much has changed. He was left with a spinal injury after a road traffic accident on New Year's Day in 2021 whilst out jogging. Dale will this year compete in his special racing wheelchair.

"My aim is to beat the time in which I last ran the race", said Dale, who has sailed around the Isle of Wight, skied and learnt to water ski since his injury.

"My friends used to say I was annoyingly positive. I have been positive since my injury, doing lots of other events. I just keep very busy. And have the support of wonderful family and friends."

He's raising money for Spinal Research.

Meanwhile 3-year-old Rudy Bingham will take part in the annual mini run.

Mum Fiona will also complete ten miles on Sunday. Rudy has cerebral palsy and money raised will help fund a vital operation and physiotherapy to support his mobility and decrease his pain.

Fiona, a respiratory physiotherapist who worked on Portsmouth's covid wards and now supports those with long covid, says she's taken aback by the support of the city she calls home.

"We have had so much support and will be joined by so many friends", said Fiona.

She added: "It's really humbling to feel we have all these people behind us".

Fiona and Rudi are raising money through the charity Tree of Hope.