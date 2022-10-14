Play Brightcove video

Kerry Swain has been looking back at the impact the group had and how the band's lyrics are still poignant today

To Black History Month this month, ITV News Meridian speaks to a reggae band that used music to try and fight racism in the 1970s.

The Ebony Rockers burst on to the music scene in Southampton in 1979 - a politically and socially vibrant time for African-Caribbean young people.

George David - father of singer Craig David- is an original band member and he remembers the racism of their early days.

He explained they couldn't go to certain places including clubs and pubs.

Ivan Dellimore, vocals, keyboards, songwriter, said: "Most of the band being of West Indian origin there was a lot of racism and trouble with the black young kids, getting work, trouble with the police and everything and I guess as a reggae band we wrote a lot of songs which related to things that were happening in and around Southampton and the country."

The Ebony Rockers were awarded Best Music Film at Portobello Film Festival this year with their songs written more than four decades ago, but which are still relevant today.

Don John, Band manager, said: "Well the truth always comes out, the truth of their songs, the truth of their lyrics - all have got solid messages for young people in their fight against racism and that's something to really be proud of.

"You wouldn't expect young people of that age to be so politically astute but they were and they made a difference then as role models and they make a difference now."

