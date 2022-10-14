Topshop and its former owner will be sentenced today for health and safety breaches over the death of a Reading schoolboy who died at a Topshop store.

10-year-old Kaden Reddick died after a queue barrier at the former store in the Oracle shopping centre fell on his head on February 13, 2017.

Following a two-month trial and four days of deliberations by the jury, Arcadia Group and Topshop/Topman were convicted of failing to discharge a health and safety duty.

Manufacturer Realm Projects was found not guilty of the same charge.

Thames Valley Police officers outside the Topshop store in Reading in 2017.

During the ten week trial at Reading Crown Court the court was shown CCTV footage of the moment the display queue barrier fell over.

Speaking outside court following the conviction in March, Kaden's mother Lisa Mallett said: "Kaden was killed in a place that should have been safe , in front of my mum, myself and my 2 and a half year old daughter.

"Witnessing Kaden smashed into the floor by the barrier and the aftermath is something I will see until my dying days.

A photo of the display barrier when it was installed in the Topshop store in 2014. Credit: Thames Valley Police

"Kaden was such a lovely, loving cheeky boy, his life was only just beginning and he had so many things to look forward to.

"All of that was taken away from him, from his family and his friends... It is clear to us Kaden's death should have been prevented, as a family we should have just celebrated his 16th birthday on March the 8th.

"A lot of witnesses in court have used the words "should have and expected to" and all we can say is I expected to and should have walked out of Topshop that day with Kaden walking next to me, instead Kaden was killed."

