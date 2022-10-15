A police car Credit: PA

A driver who was already banned from the roads has attempted to hide in undergrowth after being caught speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Emma Hepburn had been disqualified from driving until 2024 but officers spotted her vehicle doing 80mph in a 60mph near Bexhill.

The 36-year old was chased by officers and then abandoned her vehicle in Crowhurst where she attempted to hide in woodland.

Police dog Cody, as a 19-month-old German Shepherd, helped her handlers track her through various terrains.

PD Cody helped officers track down Hepburn Credit: Sussex Police

Hepburn, who also tested positive for cocaine, was sentenced to a community order, requiring her to complete nine months of treatment for drug dependency.

PD Cody’s handler, PC Daniel Hopgood said: “Hepburn had managed to temporarily lose police officers pursuing her.

“Her vehicle was located in a driveway where she had abandoned it. PD Cody was quick to track her through various terrain and into nearby woodlands.

“She was concealed in the undergrowth, but with the help of PD Cody we located her, and she was then arrested for various offences.”

PC Lloyd Archer from the Roads Policing Unit, investigating, said: “Hepburn reached high speeds of 80mph in dark country lanes, over the speed limit of 60mph.

“Excess speed is one of the main factors of why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“This offence was made worse by the fact that Hepburn was disqualified for previous driving offences and should not have been behind the wheel in the first place.

“When she was found, she failed a DrugWipe test which tested positive for cocaine.

“She is lucky she did not cause any harm to herself or other road users.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders on our roads, using our teamwork to track her down.

“We are pleased that a potentially dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”