Google Street View of Bridge Street near the junction with the High Street, Andover Credit: Google Maps

Five men from Wiltshire are being questioned by detectives after a man was attacked in Andover town centre.

Police were called to Bridge Street, near the junction with the High Street, at around 3:24am where the victim, who is in his 20s, was found in a serious condition.

He is currently being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

Southampton General Hospital Credit: ITV Meridian

The five suspects aged between 18 and 28 are being questioned and remain in custody.

A 28-year-old man from Perham Down, Wiltshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 21-year-old man from Bulford, Wiltshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 20-year-old man from Bulford, Wilshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

An 18-year-old man from Andover, Hampshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

An 18-year-old man from Bulford, Wiltshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective appeals for informatiom

Detective Sergeant Darren Godwin said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to this incident.

“Were you in the area during the early hours of this morning? Did you witness the incident?

“Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that may help our investigation?

“I would like to reassure local residents that there is no perceived risk to the wider community as it is believed this was an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44220419228.