People are sharing their outrage after the operator of a swimming pool announced it will be shutting for the winter.

Freedom Leisure is closing the facility at Rye Leisure Centre in East Sussex blaming significant increases in utility bills.

The not-for-profit charitable leisure charity says it's annual energy bill is jumping from £8 million to £20 million and warns there will be a negative impact nationally on the services being offered across its operation.

As a result, the swimming pool at Rye Sports Centre will shut for the winter until early spring next year.

In a statement Freedom Leisure said,

"We are regrettably having to temporarily close the swimming pool at Rye Sports Centre from Tuesday 1 November (last session Monday 31 October) for the winter with a review in early spring next year when we will be in a better position to assess future government support and any fluctuations in the utility price market."

A petition against the closure has received over 1,500 signatures as people voice their concerns online.

Posting on Facebook, Jimmy Hyatt Jnr said, "This is an absolute scandalous decision by freedom leisure (a big company) to close down the pool.

"The swimming pool is vital for Rye and the surrounding community. Toddlers, children, adults & old folk alike desperately need this pool to remain open, not to mention the loss of employment."

While Jessica Addison said, "What sad news - it’s such a shame it’s come to this. We love swimming at Rye; I bring my class and my own children each week for lessons and feel the centre is such an important part of the community with so many people, of all ages, relying on it for both physical and mental health. The closures will impact on so many. Very sad."

"Terrible decision when our children need swimming lessons, living so close to the sea & rivers", added Debbie Gray.

Freedom Leisure said they are aware of how 'devastating' the decision will be but said the £92,000 costs of running the swimming pool at Rye cannot be absorbed.