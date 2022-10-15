Weymouth beach in Dorset Credit: Google Maps

A seaside resort in Dorset has been the target for four members of a county lines drugs gang.

Police discovered a phone number was being used to sell class A products such as cocaine and heroin in Weymouth.

Their investigation showed the substances were being brought in from London before being sold locally.

The defendants, Amir Ebrahimi, 32 and of London, Tony Riordan, 26 and of London, Jodie Julie Harris, 28 and of London, and James Steven Henry Muir, 38 and of Abertillery in Wales, have now been sentenced in connection with the drugs conspiracy.

Amir Ebrahimi, Tony Riordan and Jodie Harris were part of the gang Credit: Dorset Police

Muir, who had wraps of heroin and cocaine with him while being spotted engaging in a drug deal in The Marsh in October 2018.

He was given a suspended two-year jail and ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Later that month, Harris was arrested with officers discovering what they describe as a ‘large quantity of wraps’ of cocaine and heroin in a suitcase.

She has been jailed for six years and two months in prison for her offending.

Ebrahimi and Riordan were arrested in London having been located inside a property where a mobile phone using to supply drugs in Weymouth was found.

Police send warning to drug dealers across DorsetDetective Constable Declan Cummings, of Dorset Police, said: “This investigation saw officers compile evidence over a period of months to ensure these individuals could be brought to justice.“We are committed to relentlessly pursuing criminals and officers are working hard, alongside partner agencies, to tackle county lines by targeting offenders, taking drugs off the streets and safeguarding vulnerable victims.”

Dorset Police has launched Operation Viper, a crackdown aimed at crushing county lines drug dealers in the county.

Detectives will use intelligence and enforcement to tackle the problem which they describe as “bringing misery on residents”.

Detective Constable Cummings added, “Dorset Police has launched a new crackdown, called aimed at crushing county lines drugs gangs operating in the county.

“The operation will see a dedicated team of police using intelligence and enforcement to rid Dorset of the scourge of county lines and make the region a hostile place for those dealing drugs and bringing misery on our residents. “We fully recognise the detrimental impact the supply of drugs and drug-related activity has on our local communities and we will do all we can to identify those involved in the supply chain and take action against them.“We hope this case sends out a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated in Dorset and we are dedicated to making it a hostile place for criminals.”