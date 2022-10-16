Play Brightcove video

Tap to watch video of the bonfire procession

The organisers of a seaside town's bonfire event have apologised after the event came to a disappointing end.

A fireworks display was supposed to be the grand finale for the annual volunteer-led event in Hastings, East Sussex on Saturday but the weather saw the portion of the evening cancelled.

Earlier in the evening, thousands of people had turned out to watch the bonfire parade as societies from across Sussex illuminated the town with flares and flaming torchlights to the sound of beating drums.

However, the strength of the wind meant that a last minute decision was made to cancel the main fireworks show in the 'interests of public safety'.

The fireworks that were discharged were part of the effigy and mascleta, not the main display Credit: ITV News

Spectators were shown some fireworks on a much smaller scale which organisers say were discharged as part of the effigy and mascleta.

A statement on the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society said,

"We are just as disappointed as everyone that the firework display couldn’t go ahead as planned.

"A year of work and fundraising goes into planning our event, and it’s run entirely by volunteers.

"We work closely with the authorities to make decisions in the interest of public safety.

"The main firework display was cancelled."

Earlier in the day, the society had issued warnings to people on social media of the potential disruption to the event schedule because of strong winds.