Play Brightcove video

Tony Green reports from the annual gritting parade at Aylesford Highway Depot.

We may still be in autumn but from next Friday it's winter for Kent's highways teams.

Workers have been preparing a fleet of more than 100 gritters to get ahead of the winter weather.

They went on display at the annual Gritting Parade at Kent County Council's Aylesford Highway Depot.

Business Technology and Innovation Manager at the council, Carol Valentine, says tyhey're well-prepared; "We've got 23,000 tonnes of salt in an average winter.

"We use about 18,000 tonnes of salt, so we've got plenty. Additionally, this year we've got another 5000 tonnes as a contingency.

"We've been quite fortunate with drivers this year. We've got our directly employed drivers, but we've also got our drivers that we bring in on contract.

"So we are fully resource intensive drivers and in terms of salt."

The teams are practising ahead of the winter season

The gritters have been brilliantly named by schoolchildren. So this year sees the arrival of "Spready Mercury", "Snowminator", "Ice Krispie", "Grit Britain", "Eskisnow" and "Snmow Queen" among many others.

Last winter crews covered 58 primary routes, using 9,160 tonnes of salt.

Throughout the summer work has been ongoing to develop a smarter way of knowing which roads need treating, using data from previous years.

As winter gets closer, gritting teams around the county will be going out on further parades to familiarise themselves with routes.