A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car in Ryarsh, near West Malling in Kent

The incident happened at the junction of the A20 London Road and Hawley Drive at around 4pm on Saturday 15 October.

It was reported that the girl had been a pillion passenger on a green motorbike shortly beforehand, but had got off and was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Vectra.

A black motor scooter and a blue motor scooter were also in the area at the time.

The injured girl was taken to a London hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Kent Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.