Twenty five thousand runners are expected to take part in todays Great South Run in Portsmouth.

Weather conditions are said to be perfect for the 10-mile race, one of the biggest of it's kind in the south of England.

This year's route begins from South Parade in Southsea, with thousands of runners due to set off along to Clarence Esplanade.

From the esplanade, they will then head towards the Historic Dockyard and HM Naval Base before moving east past Victoria Park. It then returns to Southsea via Canoe Lake.

Those travelling to the event are encouraged to use the Park & Ride PR3 bus, which is running a shuttle service to and from Southsea and stopping at City Centre South during key hours on Sunday.

Marshalls will be assisting in diverting traffic at the road closure points.

We'll have a full report on ITV Meridian in tonight's bulletin at 5.45