A series of strikes by bus workers in Kent have been called off after workers and the Unite Union reached an agreement.

More than 600 drivers employed by Arriva, and members of trade union Unite had planned industrial action on a number of days throughout October and November, in an ongoing dispute over pay.

It means that bus strikes affecting Northfleet, Gillingham, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells scheduled to start on Wednesday 19 October will now not go ahead.

Arriva bus drivers have voted to take more strike action in support of a 12.3% pay demand.

In a statement, Arriva said: "We can confirm that Arriva and Unite the Union have reached an agreement on our latest pay offer, and Unite will now take this offer to our colleagues for ballot this week."Furthermore, it has also been agreed that planned industrial action across Northfleet, Gillingham, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells will be suspended on Wednesday 19th, Thursday 20th and Friday 21st October and all parties will now work together to progress the pay offer.

"We will keep our customers and stakeholders updated on the outcome of this ballot."

Unite has said the workers were seeking a pay increase in line with inflation and which addresses years of pay erosion.