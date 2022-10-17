BMW is to axe production of its electric Mini in Oxford and relocate it to China.

The car company makes 40,000 electric Minis each year at its factory in Cowley on the outskirts of Oxford.

Production of electric vehicles in South East England will end next year as part of BMW’s plans to shake up its lineup from 2024.

A spokesperson for BMW said there will be no impact to jobs in Oxford.

It said employees at Cowley will build petrol Mini Coopers in three-door and five-door hatchback models.

In a statement, they added: "This is one of our most important cars and a global best-seller, and further signals our commitment to the future. Plant Oxford will remain at the heart of Mini production.

“Oxford plays an important role in the BMW Group’s production strategy, with its high degree of flexibility, competitiveness and expertise and will remain at the heart of Mini production."

Officials at Oxford City Council say they will work with BMW to protect jobs at the Cowley factory.

Susan Brown, from Oxford City Council said: “Like many local residents of Oxford I was disturbed to see reports in today’s media about the future of the BMW Mini plant in Oxford.

“Mini Plant Oxford sits at the heart of Oxford’s strong manufacturing heritage. I have today sought reassurance from BMW and understand that while BMW is looking to rebalance the production of its Mini range globally as it moves towards being all-electric by 2030, there is an ongoing commitment to the city, building on significant recent investments in the Cowley plant.

“Oxford City Council is proud of its partnership with BMW Mini and our shared commitment to deliver a zero-carbon Oxford by 2040.

"We look forward to continuing to work with them to support future investments across of range of their current and new product lines, and maintain jobs for the people of Oxford and Oxfordshire.”