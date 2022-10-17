Four men from Wiltshire and another man from Hampshire have been released on bail after a man was attacked in Andover town centre.

Police were called to Bridge Street, near the junction with the High Street, at around 3:24am on Saturday 15 October where the victim, who is in his 20s, was found in a serious condition.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives launched an investigation and five men were arrested by Hampshire Police as part of ongoing enquiries.

A man in his 20s was assaulted on Bridge Street, near the junction with the High Street in the early hours of Saturday 15 October Credit: ITV News Meridian

The five suspects are aged between 18 and 28. Three of them have been released on conditional bail, while two others have been released on unconditional bail.

A 21-year-old man from Bulford, Wiltshire, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on conditional bail.

A 20-year-old man from Bulford, Wilshire, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on conditional bail.

An 18-year-old man from Bulford, Wiltshire, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on conditional bail.

A 28-year-old man from Perham Down, Wiltshire, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on unconditional bail.

An 18-year-old man from Andover, Hampshire, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on unconditional bail.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: "Officers are still appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the incident.

"Were you in the area during the early hours of Saturday morning? Did you witness the incident?

"Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that may help our investigation?"

Anyone with information is advised to call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 44220419228, or report online.