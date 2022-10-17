The QEII bridge is currently closed due to a police incident, leading to long delays on the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise.

Essex Police has reported two people are currently at height and is warning the bridge may be closed for some time.

Motorists will be diverted through the tunnel whilst the incident is ongoing, with National Highways officers on scene to assist traffic.

Northbound crossing traffic is confined to using the West bore Dartford tunnel only with a height restriction of 4'8m (15 '9").

National Highways is warning of delays of up to 60 minutes whilst the bridge remains closed.

It is urging motorists to see an alternative route wherever possible as delays build.

Meanwhile traffic monitoring service, TomTom, is reporting queues of nearly 90 minutes.

There are long delays in the area. Credit: TomTom

There are long delays on the M25 clockwise as drivers seek alternative routes.

There are also reports of congestion on local roads such as the A13 and A2, with traffic queues reported past Gravesend towards J1 on the M2.

In a statement Essex Police said:

"Officers are currently working to resolve a situation which has caused us to close the QEII Bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

"We received a report shortly before 3.50am today (Monday 17 October) that two people had climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height.

"The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and as safely for all involved.

"It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.

"This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height.

"Please plan your journey. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

"We'll provide more updates when we're able to."

This is a devloping story. More to follow.