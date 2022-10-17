A man from Kent has been charged with the murder of a woman in Peru.

36-year-old Karla Godoy died in Lima between Wednesday September 21 and Sunday October 2.

Kent Police charged Jorge Garay, 46, of Hythe Street, Dartford, with her murder.

He was arrested in London on Saturday before the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against him on Sunday.

Garay, who police said was known to the victim, was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court today. (Monday 17 October)

The force said: "Officers are continuing to work closely with the Peruvian authorities as part of the ongoing investigation."