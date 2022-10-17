A man who threatened homeowners in Aylesbury has been jailed for 3 years and 8 months.

Michael Fitzgerald, aged 32, of Argyle Avenue, Aylesbury threatened the occupants of a property on Redcliff Walk on April 15.

He threw items at the property before attempting to force open the front door.

Fitzgerald then threatened one of the occupants with a knife, before throwing a plant pot through a window causing it to break.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police he pleaded guilty to one count of affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place and criminal damage.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Annabel Wilmot, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am pleased we have secured this result and Fitzgerald will now have time in prison to reflect on his actions.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate crimes of this nature and will work relentlessly to put offenders in front of the courts.”