Two teenage boys have been taken to hospital after they were stabbed in Southampton.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Cobden Avenue, in Bitterne Park at around 3:33pm on Monday following reports of a serious assault.

A 13-year-old boy and another boy aged 14, both from Southampton, were taken to hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed their injuries were caused by a knife, but are not life threatening.

Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They currently remain in police custody.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said officers will be in the area throughout the evening, and is urging anyone with concerns to approach them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44220422449.