Blenheim Palace voted the best historic attraction in the country

Blenheim Palace has been voted the best historic attraction in the country in a national award.

The Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site won the award at the 2022 Group Leisure & Travel Awards beating other attractions including Windsor Castle.

The awards, first presented in 1997, are voted for by readers of Group Leisure & Travel including major sports and social clubs.

Sarah-Jayne Beasley, Blenheim's Groups and Partnerships Manager, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have won this award; particularly as we were up against such amazing competition.

"It's particularly pleasing as it is voted for by the group organisers and reflects on all the hard work the team at Blenheim has done over the past 12 months to ensure we offer a great experience.

"The groups market is highly competitive and has suffered significantly as a result of the pandemic so to be recognised in this way is a huge morale booster for us all."

The palace has been home to the Dukes of Marlborough since 1705 and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

It is also the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.