A CCTV appeal has been launched after a passenger was verbally abused while travelling on a Brighton bus in what police are describing as a 'homophobic incident.'

The victim was travelling on the number 1 bus in the city on Sunday 11 September at about 3.20pm.

It's alleged that two people became verbally abusive, making various comments, including homophobic remarks.

The victim then left the bus before reaching their intended destination.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the two people pictured to get in contact. Credit: Sussex Police

Officers want to speak to two people pictured in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone with information who can identify them to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information surrounding the incident, including assisting with identifying these persons of interest, can report online, or call 101, quoting serial 834 of 11/09.

"Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111."

