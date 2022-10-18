More commuter chaos expected as Just Stop Oil activists remain on QEII bridge

Commuters are set for further rush-hour chaos this morning as Just Stop Oil protesters are determined to remain on top of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge until they are "brought down", the group has said.

The major road bridge linking Essex and Kent was closed after it was scaled by two climbers from the group, whose demands include that the Government "halts all new oil and gas licences and consents".

The closure of the M25 Dartford Crossing caused delays of two hours during rush hour on Monday, with six miles of congestion on the anti-clockwise carriageway and five miles in the opposite direction, National Highways said.

Similar disruption is set for the morning rush hour on Tuesday after the group said the activists will remain on the bridge's masts all night.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said on Monday evening that the protesters were "all set up" to spend the night on top of the bridge.

"They're not going to come down in the dark, and the bridge is still closed," she said.

"So they will have closed the M25 for over 24 hours, at least.

"My understanding is that they are going to stay up there until they're brought down, that's my understanding at the moment.

"I don't know how they're going to be brought down, and I'm not sure the police do either at the moment."

The spokesperson added that the group has further actions planned in London throughout October.

Essex Police said officers were called shortly before 3.50am on Monday to a report that two people had climbed on to the bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

At 9pm last night, Essex Police said its officers were continuing to work with partners including National Highways and Thurrock Council "to safely resolve the situation".

The force is urging motorists to avoid the area and plan alternative routes of travel.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “We understand how frustrating this situation is for people wanting to use the bridge and go about their business. "Let me assure you we are doing all we can to resolve this situation quickly and safely.“It is a complex situation due to the height the people on the bridge are at. “Our colleagues at National Highways, who have responsibility for the bridge, have made an assessment that it is not currently safe to re-open the road.

“We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to and from work or just going about their daily lives. "The impact is far reaching, especially for the local community.

“I'd again like to re-iterate my thanks to the public for their patience and understanding. "I assure them that we continue to work with our partners to bring this dangerous and irresponsible disruption to an end and to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.”

Just Stop Oil said: "Two climbers ascended the two 84m masts on the north side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, forcing the police to stop traffic from entering the bridge," adding: "It is expected that the bridge will remain shut for at least 24 hours."

One protester, identified as Marcus, 33, a teacher from London, said: "Only direct action will now help to reach the social tipping point we so urgently need."

The A282 Dartford Crossing is the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

The 1.7-mile QEII Bridge southbound and two 0.8-mile tunnels northbound link Essex and Kent.

The A282 also connects directly at both ends with the M25 London orbital motorway, one of the busiest in Europe.