Police officers have been patrolling an area of Southampton today after two teenagers were stabbed.

Emergency services were called to Cobden Avenue just after 3pm on Monday (17 October) after reports that two boys aged 13 and 14 were injured with a knife.

They were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, where they remain.

Officers have been patrolling the area, including during the afternoon school pick-up times in a bid to reassure local residents.

Police were called to Cobden Avenue in Bittern Park, Southampton on Monday afternoon.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: " What happened has understandably caused concern in the community but we want to reassure you that we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and we are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"If you have any concerns please speak to one of our officers."

Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44220422449.