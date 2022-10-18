Two protesters have 'agreed' to leave the M25 Dartford Crossing after spending more than 24 hours on top of the QEII bridge.

Posting on Twitter the Just Stop Oil group said that Morgan and Marcus have agreed to cooperate with police and leave the bridge.

But they insist that the campaign group will continue in 'civil resistance'.

Police had brought in a 'raised platform' to allow specialists to work at height on the QEII bridge to bring the protesters to safety.

The bride has been shut more more than 24 hours after the two campaigners scaled the structure early on Monday morning.

Police say once the two people have been reached, that they will be arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “We are working as quickly and as safely as possible to resolve this situation.

“The two people who remain at height on the bridge have put themselves in considerable danger and as a result, we and our emergency services face a considerable challenge.

“Our priority is to keep our county moving but we also have a duty of care to the two people, as well as those who may be involved in any resolution at height.”

Police at the QEII Bridge as a platform is due to arrive to help officers remove Just Stop Oil protesters. Credit: Essex Police

“This specialist equipment will allow specially trained officers to work at great height which gives us an advantage in resolving this situation.

“I know this situation is incredibly frustrating, but we are doing everything possible to resolve this situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

“To be clear, we are not in any way anti-protest. The right to protest is enshrined in law and we will always seek to facilitate safe protest where we can.

“However, it is unacceptable for people to think they can put lives in danger and selfishly stop others going about their lives and the public rightly expect us to take action against anyone who believes they can do this – and we will.”

One of the protestors took a selfie on the bridge. Credit: ITV News Meridian / Just Stop Oil

Police say National Highways are responsible for deciding whether to re-open the bridge, and they have decided it isn't safe to do so.

A contraflow has been put in place through the tunnel to keep Essex moving.

Motorists are still being urged to avoid using the M25 near to the Dartford Crossing, where long delays still remain.

There are currently long delays on the M25 anti-clockwise between J4 and J1A and clockwise between J29 and J31.

In addition there are also delays on the A2 westbound towards Dartford between the A2260 (near Southfleet) and the B255 (near Swanscombe).

The A282 Dartford Crossing is the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

The 1.7-mile QEII Bridge southbound and two 0.8-mile tunnels northbound link Essex and Kent.

The A282 also connects directly at both ends with the M25 London orbital motorway, one of the busiest in Europe.