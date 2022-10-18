A woman who regularly kicked and punched her husband during a 'cruel and wicked' campaign of domestic abuse against her husband in Hampshire has been jailed.

Glenys Downie controlled her husband during their marriage, often assaulting him when she lost her temper at their home in Swanwick.

She pulled his hair, hit him with an umbrella, and on a number of occasions in 2020 and 2021, threatened him with a knife.

The victim also described Downie as a manipulative bully, and said he was reluctant to ever go against her wishes as this made life easier for him. He found the courage to report the behaviour to police in September 2021.

Downie, now of Durns Road, Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

She denied the offence, and the case went to trial on 8 August this year. Following almost three hours of deliberation, the jury found Downie guilty, and she was jailed for two years and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Police Staff Investigator Laura Cummins, who led the investigation said: “This was a cruel and wicked campaign carried out by Glenys Downie.

"Domestic abuse is a very complex crime type to investigate, with much of the offending happening behind closed doors, and with victims being controlled, manipulated and coerced into complying with demands, making it even more difficult for individuals to report to police.

“The victim in this case is an incredibly strong individual, particularly in light of what he has been through, and he should be commended for his bravery.

“No person should ever be treated in this shocking manner, not least by someone they love and share a life with.

“I hope the outcome of this case reassures others out there who are suffering in silence that this abuse can be stopped.

“Police will do everything to support victims who have been affected, whether male or female. We know that abuse perpetrated against male victims is often under-reported so we encourage anyone affected to please contact us.

”Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we want victims to find the courage to tell us about this often un-reported type of offending. However, we appreciate not everyone wants to speak to the police."

Click below for more information about how you can seek independent support, and the ways in which you can report domestic abuse.

Hampshire Police - 101

Refuge - 0808 2000 247

Women's Aid