Do you know these men? CCTV appeal after Boots store theft

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to identify as they investigate a theft from a store in Poole.

At around 5.45pm on Tuesday 4 October 2022, three men entered Boots in Lower Blandford Road in Broadstone and made off without paying for cosmetics and other items with a total value of £1,530.

Police Constable Jonathan Park, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this theft and have obtained CCTV images of three men we would like to identify.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to their identities to please make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220162274.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

