The now former governor of the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust has resigned from his role over its maternity scandal.

Alex Lister has acted as both Lead Governor and Chair of the Membership Engagement and Communications Committee in the five years he's served at the Trust.

In a letter to Niall Dickson, Chair of the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, Lister said leaving office is a serious matter at any time, but to resign amid a health crisis is not a decision he has taken lightly.

He said: "While there have been some positive changes in leadership including your appointment as chair and the appointment of a new chief executive, there remains a cancer at the top of the organisation.

"I believe officials on six-figure salaries continue to mislead, obfuscate, bully and conceal vital information.

He considers the way the Trust communicates internally and externally to be completely unacceptable and utterly untrustworthy

"Without the valiant efforts of the brave families caught up in a tragedy of the Trust’s making, the world may never have found out about the disastrous health failings at our Trust.

"Yet, despite everything we now know, individuals complicit in the attempted cover-up of the maternity scandal, including the tragic case of baby Harry Richford, continue in their positions."

After personally witnessing what he calls a "continuation (by some individuals) of the same apparent policy of manipulation and discrediting dissenting voices that existed prior to the scandal", he said it is impossible for him to continue as chair of the committee responsible for communications and public engagement or as a governor when he sees plainly that the Trust’s communications are "rotten to the core".

Lister believes the public has a right to know the truth about what is happening in their hospitals.

He said the tragedies in maternity are appalling, but the problems go far deeper with the Emergency Department stretched to breaking point and amid a bed shortage crisis.

There are now calls to modernise the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford Credit: ITV News Meridian

He added: "There is a perception that the south east is prosperous and privileged compared to the rest of the country, but East Kent has some of the worst socio-economic problems in the UK.

"Average life expectancy here can be ten years shorter than in more affluent parts of the country.

"The East Kent Hospitals Trust has long been identified by the NHS as the trust most in need of investment in the entire south east region of England.

"Our situation is not comparable to the challenges facing the wider NHS. Our situation is critical."

The former governor is now calling on the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary urgently to provide the necessary funds to modernise the William Harvey Hospital or preferably commit to a new hospital in Canterbury before experiencing another all-out catastrophe.

"For the sake of our NHS heroes, the bereaved families, the children who will never grow up, and the public who rely on us, you must clean house.

"Replace the spin doctors with real doctors and be brave enough to say publicly what we all believe to be true. The East Kent Hospitals Trust is not safe and won’t be until the government comes up with the money."