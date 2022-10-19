Play Brightcove video

Harry Richford's grandfather Derek Richford spoke to ITV Meridian's Sarah Saunders.

The grandfather of a baby who died seven days after being born at a hospital run by the under-fire East Kent Hospitals Foundation Trust says he believes it was 'a cover up.'

Speaking just before a damning report into maternity services was released, Derek Richford said he felt that the trust was trying to avoid scrutiny during the investigation into his grandson Harry's death.

The Kirkup inquiry - led by Dr Bill kirkup, was triggered following the death of Harry Richford. Harry died seven days after his emergency delivery at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in November 2017.

The inquiry into maternity and neonatal services at East Kent Hospitals Foundation Trust found insufficient care led to the deaths of 45 babies and harm to 97 children and mothers as a result of failings.

Harry's family have spent years fighting for what they say is the truth and justice.

Grandfather Derek said: "This trust is lacking in leadership, lacking in morals.

"They seem to have lost their moral compass and I don't know how they get that back with their poor beleaguered staff will take some time, but it needs a whole lot of effort and time.

"When a clinician has a bad day in the office, so to speak, people can get harmed, and people can die.

"As families we understand that, but it's what happens from that point onwards that means you either get a satisfactory outcome, or all of a sudden you realise this web of deceit comes forward, and that's really really hurtful.

A catalogue of bad decisions were made when Harry was born almost five years ago.

One midwife described “panic” during attempts to resuscitate Harry, while a staff nurse said the scene was “chaotic”. Following Harry’s death, the East Kent Trust recorded his death as “expected” and did not inform the coroner.

In January 2020, the inquest into Harry's death revealed that he had died due to seven gross failings which, the coroner said, amounted to neglect.

In June 2021, the trust was fined £733,000 at Folkestone Magistrates' Court for failing to provide safe care and treatment for Harry and his mother Sarah Richford.

The total fine of £1.1million was reduced to £733,000 owing to the trust's guilty plea.

Derek says the family were told categorically there was no need to inform the coroner of Harry's death.

"I ended up reporting it to the coroner, and we ended up with a three-week article to inquest which showed seven gross failings which amounted to neglect.

"Only after a lot of pushing and shoving, did we end up with the biggest criminal investigation that the CQC had ever undertaken at that time. Even to this day, I can't get my head around how a grandfather from Kent can force such change.

"They should have been doing their job."

Derek says the Trust must be held accountable.

"Until you accept the failings that you have, you have no chance of solving them.

"Yes, Harry's case was the catalyst for the Kirkup report, but today the report is not about Harry, this is about the other families.

"It is so important to us that those families have a voice."