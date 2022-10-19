Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's John Ryall speaks to university lecturers Helen Gittos and Kelli Rudolph before today's report.

A key witness at the Kirkup inquiry is now calling on the the government to pursue criminal prosecutions following the maternity scandal at the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Kelli Rudolph, who is a lecturer at the University of Kent, lost her daughter in 2016, five days after her birth at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Speaking before the release of today's report she told ITV News Meridian that a 'medical misjudgement led to catastrophic errors'.

"Justice has not been served for our children, our daughters are dead. There needs to be change at this hospital in order to keep women and children safe."

Watch ITV News Meridian speaking to Dr Kelli Rudolph after today's report.

On Wednesday (19 October) she said: "I think there's nothing that the report reveals that is a surprise to us, except the scale of the failures.

"It's very clear that this report is not the end, this is the beginning and there's a lot of really hard work that needs to be done.

"There's very clearly here a need for the government to act in terms of making sure that there's legislation that holds public bodies to account.

Dr Kelli Rudolph now hopes the report will spark a police investigation into what happened.

"If this had been a serial killer that killed 45 babies it would be in headlines from here to the ends of the Earth and today that's what we're facing.

"45 babies are dead and when you think abut where we live, we're living in the fifth largest economy in the world and women and children are dying here in the way that they die in the remotest villages on the planet.

"It is unacceptable, in Britain, in the 21st century for health care for women and children to be this poor. It's unacceptable".

Responding to the report in a statement from Tracey Fletcher, Chief Executive, East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said: “I want to say sorry and apologise unreservedly for the harm and suffering that has been experienced by the women and babies who were within our care, together with their families, as described in today’s report.

"These families came to us expecting that we would care for them safely, and we failed them.

"We must now learn from and act on this report; for those who have taken part in the investigation, for those who we will care for in the future, and for our local communities. I know that everyone at the Trust is committed to doing that.

"In the last few years we have worked hard to improve our services and have invested to increase the numbers of midwives and doctors, in staff training, and in listening to and acting on feedback from the people who receive our care.

"While we have made progress, we know there is more for us to do and we absolutely accept that. Now that we have received the report, we will read it in full and the Board will use its recommendations to continue to make improvements so that we are providing the safe, high-quality care our patients expect and deserve.

"I want every family – whether they contributed to the investigation or not – to know I am here to listen to them, to learn and to lead our Trust in acting on this report.

"I would like to thank Dr Bill Kirkup and the investigation team for their work. Today, our thoughts remain with those who have shared their experiences. We are grateful to them.”