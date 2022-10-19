A murder investigation has been launched following the death of an 88-year-old man in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police says it received a report of a death at an assisted living complex in School Lane at 7.26pm on Monday night (17 /10).

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad said: “Following our initial enquiries, a 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire was arrested yesterday (18/10) on suspicion of murder.

"She is currently in police custody at this time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation and our enquiries thus far indicate there is no threat to the wider community.“

A scene watch is in place at the property in order to allow officers to carry out forensic examinations.

There is likely to be a police presence in the area for a number of days.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.