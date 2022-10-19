An obsessive stalker from West Malling has been jailed following a campaign of harassment against a woman who was repeatedly threatened with harm.

Marcus Towner was sentenced to more than four years’ imprisonment after he was also convicted of unrelated drugs charges, involving the supply of cocaine and cannabis worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Towner was initially arrested in February 2021, in connection with reports of sustained abuse against a woman which included allegations of physical assaults and threats to harm her and her family.

An investigation revealed Towner’s behaviour was so oppressive the victim would be forced to change jobs and her appearance to comply with his demands.

Despite her pleas to be left alone, the 30-year-old frequently showed up at an address where she was staying and demanded to speak to her. He left a phone to try and reach the victim, but then called it to abuse and threaten her.

Towner was arrested again on 6 April, after a search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Ryarsh, West Malling. Police forced entry to the property, where Towner jumped from a balcony and fled carrying a holdall.

He was caught by a pursuing officer and the holdall was recovered in a neighbouring garden. It contained 12 bags on cocaine with an estimated street value of almost £17,000. A further 47 bags of cannabis were seized, valued at more than £13,000.

Appearing at Maidstone Crown Court, Towner pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking involving fear of violence.

A further charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour was ordered by the court to lie on file. Towner, of Mosquito Road, West Malling, also admitted two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

On Tuesday 11 October 2022, he was sentenced to a total of four years and two months’ imprisonment. Upon his release from prison he will be subject to a five-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Luke Statham, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: "Towner subjected his victim to repeated and sustained psychological abuse and his actions have impacted deeply on both her working and personal life.

"The harassment was relentless and has caused a huge amount of distress, fear and anxiety.

"We are grateful that the victim has shown tremendous courage in coming forward and helping us secure this important sentence.

"I would also like to remind people there is a wealth of support on offer to anyone who is suffering this kind of abuse."