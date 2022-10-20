Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Richard Slee has been speaking to Mowlem Court residents

A broken lift in a block of flats in Swanage has left elderly people trapped in their homes for more than a month.

Residents of Mowlem Court say the lift stoped working on September 20th.

It's left some, including 94-year-old Jean Chinchen who is registered as partially blind, unable to leave their flats.

The building's managing agents say the delay is down to the lift manufacturer, Kone, getting spare parts.

91-year-old Reg Wilson is also stuck in his flat.

His wife, Monica, died nine years ago after he nursed her through the last few years of her dementia.

He has no other family and relied on trips outside.

He said: "I want to go down to meet people, I'm isolated. I sit here and think of that rotten lift because no one has a brain to think it might go wrong."

An out of order sign has been placed on the lift.

94-year-old Jean Chinchen is also stuck at home on the third floor.

She's registered as partially blind and her regular trips out were vital for her well-being.

Jean said: "I can't get out and see people. I can't read or write or do anything bar watch television and watching television all the time makes me go to sleep.

"I just sit in that chair and go to sleep and feel funny in my head."

Jean's son Eddie is also frustrated by the delay in fixing the lift. He said: "The end result is you've got lots of elderly people in this block who are stranded and unable to get out.

"They are missing hospital appointments, their flu jabs, covid etc, and it's very distressing for them."

ITV News Meridian has contacted the manufacturer of the lift part, Kone, and is awaiting a response.