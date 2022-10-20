A former Kent police community support officer (PCSO) has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting misconduct in public office.

50-year-old Thomas Daley, who was based in Canterbury, pursued a sexual or improper relationship with a woman he came into contact with during the course of his duties.

An investigation found that between 24 July 2020, when Daley attended her address in relation to a noise complaint, and the following day - he sent her 119 text messages, which had no policing purpose.

In the messages, he told her he found her attractive, asked her to contact him on WhatsApp, requested a picture of her and made comments of a sexual nature.

He also acknowledged his behaviour was unprofessional and that the woman could get him sacked because of it.

The woman, who was in a vulnerable position, told investigators she felt exploited by the officer.

In October 2020, she reported the contact she had with the PCSO to Kent Police and he was arrested.

Daley was handed an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. He will have to do 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 20 days of rehabilitation.

Ex-PCSO Daley resigned from Kent Police in December and will now face a gross misconduct hearing.

Independent Office for Police Conduct regional director Graham Beesley said: “Ex-PCSO Daley was found to have engaged in an inappropriate level of communication with a woman, using his personal mobile phone, contacting her while on and off duty, and generally engaging in conversations unrelated to his professional duties.

“He failed to maintain appropriate and professional boundaries between himself and the woman and failed to follow police policy by observing guidance on maintaining this boundary.

“He has now paid the price for his behaviour.”

