Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says he is sorry to see Liz Truss go after she announced she is to quit as Prime Minister.

The outgoing PM delivered a resignation statement outside Downing Street on Thursday, following weeks of turmoil.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP Bob Seely said: "I’m sorry to see the Prime Minister go. She has done the honourable thing and acted in the national interest.

"I supported Penny Mordaunt in the summer, and I’ll support her in the coming election now, should she choose to stand.

Penny Mordaunt is the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North. Credit: PA

"Penny is a Portsmouth MP and knows the Solent area, and indeed the Island, well.

"I hope Penny will win, but whoever wins, the Conservative Party must pull together for the sake of the country.

"I remain entirely focused on the Island. While the Prime Minister was making her resignation statement, I was speaking in the House of Commons to ensure Government agree minimum service levels to be applied to our cross-Solent ferries in upcoming legislation.

"I will continue to deliver a better deal for the Island, whatever comes.

"Working with others, we’ve got well over £120m of additional investment in the past few years. That includes a £48m investment in the NHS, around £50m for Island Line and Ryde railway pier, nearly £6m for a heavy lift ship crane at East Cowes to help Island shipbuilding, and £20m for Isle of Wight College to go from strength to strength.

"I also made sure that the Island was a priority funding area for the Arts Council, we’ve got a road policing unit back on the Island, and the Government accepted my suggestion that it establish an Island’s Forum to enable UK islands to have single voice with Government.

"In addition, working with the previous Council, we secured the future of shipbuilding on the Island by ensuring that the Council buy the Columbine ‘Union Jack’ building at a price it could afford.

"We’ve managed to deliver a great deal to the Island, but there is always more to do, and I will keep on ensuring that we get a better deal for the Island."